Cold forecast sees warming centre, overnight shelter activated in Victoria

With temperatures expected to feel close to freezing, the City of Victoria is opening up temporary spots for the second night in a row so people can find refuge from the cold.
A warming centre will be open at the James Bay United Church (511 Michigan St.) from 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 to 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
An overnight shelter operated by the Victoria Cool Aid Society will be available at Rock Bay Landing (535 Ellice St.) from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
