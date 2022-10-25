UPDATE: Saanich road reopens after child hit, taken to hospital

Shelbourne Street and San Juan Avenue area closed for about two hours

Part of Shelbourne Street has been closed as Saanich police investigate a collision between a driver and pedestrian on Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Shelbourne Street was closed Tuesday morning after a child walking was struck near the intersection at San Juan Avenue.

Saanich police were called on Oct. 25 at around 7:30 a.m. after a pedestrian, described by officers as under 12, was in a collision with a motorist. The child was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police closed the road for about two hours, asking drivers to divert.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: We have closed Shelbourne St in both directions at San Juan Ave while we investigate a collision between a pedestrian and a motorist. Please avoid the area at this time. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/KFuwgzXz2X — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) October 25, 2022

