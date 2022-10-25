Part of Shelbourne Street has been closed as Saanich police investigate a collision between a driver and pedestrian on Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Part of Shelbourne Street has been closed as Saanich police investigate a collision between a driver and pedestrian on Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATE: Saanich road reopens after child hit, taken to hospital

Shelbourne Street and San Juan Avenue area closed for about two hours

Shelbourne Street was closed Tuesday morning after a child walking was struck near the intersection at San Juan Avenue.

Saanich police were called on Oct. 25 at around 7:30 a.m. after a pedestrian, described by officers as under 12, was in a collision with a motorist. The child was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police closed the road for about two hours, asking drivers to divert.

ALSO READ: Henry Kitchell found safe

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichSaanich Police DepartmentTraffic

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
CRD closes in on strategy to reduce local Canada goose population

Just Posted

Stephanie Elk, who went by the name Jade, was one of two people killed in a Saanich incident on Oct. 19. There is a candlelight vigil Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. in Rutledge Park. (Judy Elk/Facebook)
Family hosts candlelight vigil to honour woman killed in Saanich

Part of Shelbourne Street has been closed as Saanich police investigate a collision between a driver and pedestrian on Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: Saanich road reopens after child hit, taken to hospital

A woman in Alberta found Spike in a thrift store. (Courtesy of CFB Esquimalt)
Women’s history month puts spotlight on Victoria ventriloquist

The CRD is on pace to have a regional Canada Goose Management Service in place by the next year. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD closes in on strategy to reduce local Canada goose population

Pop-up banner image