Colwood adds Applegate Trail to growing pathway network

The new trail is part of a system which will eventually stretch from the mountains to the beach

The City of Colwood has opened the new Applegate Trail in partnership with GableCraft Homes. (Photo Courtesy of City of Colwood)

The City of Colwood officially opened a new trail on Dec. 9, moving it one step closer to realizing its “mountain to beach” trail system outlined in its Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

Dubbed the Applegate Trail, the new pathway runs through the forested area behind Dressler Road between Wishart Road and the Painter Trail.

The city said the new trail will help students access Royal Bay Secondary on foot or by bicycle, and create new connections between neighbourhoods.

With the new addition to the trail network, residents can now start at Outlook Park, use the new Applegate Trail and connect with the North Ridge Trail, which will soon connect to Royal Beach. As it passes through Meadow Park Green, the new trail also connects with Murray’s Pond Park and to the Painter Trail.

The new trail was created through a partnership with Royal Bay neighbourhood builder GableCraft Homes, which funded the new amenity under the guidance of the town’s Official Community Plan.

READ MORE: Completion of E & N Trail section in Langford creates continuous 13-kilometre route

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of Colwood,TrailsWest Shore