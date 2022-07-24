Colwood approves draft plan for walking, cycling in the community

The City of Colwood has completed the draft Active Transportation Network Plan and will be gearing up to open it up for public feedback over the summer. (Black Press Media file photo)

Colwood’s new draft Active Transportation Network Plan is heading into the community for resident feedback.

The plan, which has been under development since late 2021, will serve as the guide for the city to better facilitate active transportation such as walking or cycling in the years to come. Incorporating the latest best practices in active transportation infrastructure design, the plan will also influence the city’s Transportation Master Plan, which is due to be updated.

In a July 11 presentation to council, staff highlighted four key “big moves” featured in the draft plan.

These key points include a grade-separated Galloping Goose Trail crossing Sooke Road, as well as general trail improvements, including working with the Capital Regional District which maintains the trail to explore the possibility of having all sections crossing through Colwood paved.

Another key point in the draft is to complete improvements underway on major transport corridors such as Metchosin, Sooke, and Kelly roads. Staff also highlighted the draft plan’s emphasis on “high quality design” when it comes to active transportation infrastructure upgrades, including universal and accessible design and protected cycling paths on major corridors where vehicle traffic is either high, or vehicle speeds are high.

Beyond setting priorities for infrastructure improvements, the plan is also set to outline design guidelines for those improvements. Sidewalks for example, will have a set minimum width of two metres and 2.5 metres in mixed use and commercial areas to allow two average sized wheelchairs or strollers to pass each other comfortably, and to route them to minimize the amount of driveways which cross sidewalks.

With council approving the draft, the city will now seek a final round of public input, before revising the draft and returning it to council for final discussion and potential adoption. Staff plan on using a mixture of online engagement through the city’s Let’s Talk Colwood platform, and in-person events throughout the summer and into early September.

