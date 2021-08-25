Colwood extends deadline for input on changes at Esquimalt Lagoon

The deadline for input from the public in proposed changes at Esquimalt Lagoon runs through September. (Black Press Media file photo)

The City of Colwood is providing the public with more time to wade in on proposed changes at Esquimalt Lagoon.

Colwood council decided in July to extend the public engagement process through September regarding concepts unveiled in April to protect the sensitive ecology and archeology of the waterfront amid the West Shore’s growing population.

The primary concept under consideration is a natural pathway from Lagoon Beach to Royal Beach that guides people “safely and thoughtfully through the space in appropriate ways,” a spokesperson for the city said.

Other concepts such as an additional washroom and focused gathering spaces away from sensitive areas are being considered as part of the city’s 10-year plan for waterfront stewardship.

The engagement process has included information booths at Lagoon Beach and Herm Williams Park, with another scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28 at Lagoon Beach throughout the day. Additional dates and locations for information booths in September are being finalized.

An update on the Waterfront Stewardship Plan is on the agenda for the waterfront coastal process committee meeting on Thursday, Aug. 26.

For more information and on the proposed changes at the lagoon or to take part in an online survey, visit

letstalkcolwood.ca/waterfront-improvement-plan.

