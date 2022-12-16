The City of Colwood has installed a new viewing platform at Murray’s Pond Park. (Courtesy of City of Colwood)

The City of Colwood has installed a new viewing platform at Murray’s Pond Park. (Courtesy of City of Colwood)

Colwood installs new viewing platform at Murray’s Pond Park

The platform is part of the park improvements happening in Royal Bay

The City of Colwood has installed a new viewing platform at Murray’s Pond Park.

Located near the back of the Royal Bay neighbourhood, the park and new viewing platform are part of the extensive improvements being implemented in the area as part of the ongoing Royal Bay development, according to a news release from the city.

Beyond the new viewing platform, the park features lit trails and natural beauty as the park has seen minimal disruption to its natural habitat.

The pond, a glacial kettle pond, was once part of a farm owned by the Murray family. Robert Bertram Murray was born circa 1858 and died Jan. 30, 1935. His wife Mary Murray was born circa 1878 and died Dec. 23, 1977.

The city will be reaching out to longtime community members so we can share more details about the history of this area. If you have history to share, reach out at srussell@colwood.ca.

READ MORE: Colwood takes next step toward climate change goals

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of Colwood,West Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Budget promises hundreds of affordable housing units in Capital Region

Just Posted

The CRHC, BC Housing and the City of Victoria are working together to build approximately 205 new homes and a community space at 930/926 Pandora Ave. (Courtesy of CRHC)
Budget promises hundreds of affordable housing units in Capital Region

The City of Colwood has installed a new viewing platform at Murray’s Pond Park. (Courtesy of City of Colwood)
Colwood installs new viewing platform at Murray’s Pond Park

The draft of Sidney’s active transportation plan will be back before Sidney council Monday. (Black Press File file photo)
Sidney CAO says public will learn more about parking issues in early 2023

North Saanich council narrowly approved the first of several new advisory committees for the OCP process. (Black Press Media file photo)
Divided North Saanich council approves first of new OCP advisory committees

Pop-up banner image