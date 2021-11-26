Colwood kicks off development on sections of Royal Bay with bylaw approval

Area 5 will house new dementia-care facility, as well as 2,100 dwelling units

Officials break ground on The Commons at Royal Bay. Development in the area will continue following rezoning approval that allows for further commercial and residential construction. (Black Press Media file photo)

Colwood council approved the Latoria South Area 5 rezoning bylaw, allowing development to kick off in the area of Royal Bay, including on a new seniors care facility.

The bylaw was approved with only Coun. Cynthia Day opposed. It limits the number of dwelling units in Zone 5 to 2,100, excluding congregate housing, and limits the amount of non-residential development to 40,000 square feet, not including the health-care facility or nursing home. The bylaw also updated requirements on how each lot is used and listed the types of businesses set to get a lot.

READ MORE: $205-million dementia care neighbourhood coming to Colwood

The area is part of the big Royal Bay development which has been in progress since 2013. There are plans for the construction of housing, a commercial park with a grocery store and a nursing home focused on dementia care.

Lots have also been designated for an animal hospital, brewery/distillery and the Royal BC Museum facility, which will house some research operations and the museum’s archives.

READ MORE: Ground broken in Colwood on retail element of Royal Bay

Construction timelines vary for the different projects. The commercial park is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, while other developments like the Royal BC Museum facility have longer timelines — the province expects to break ground in winter 2022 and complete the project in 2025.

ALSO READ: New Royal BC Museum facility in Colwood raises stakes for design

@moreton_bailey

bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ColwoodWest Shore