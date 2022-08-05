Colwood seeks public input on parks management plans

Questionnaires available online and at city hall until Sept. 5

The City of Colwood is seeking public input on an update to the Havenwood Park management plan and for a new Latoria Creek Park plan until Sept. 5. (Courtesy of City of Colwood)

The City of Colwood wants the public’s input into a pair of parks management plans, set to be presented as drafts in the fall.

The brand-new Latoria Creek Park management plan and the updated Havenwood Park plan will guide decision making and amenity upgrades for the parks over the next decade.

Feedback received during the 2021 parks and recreation master plan review process, along with stakeholder input and staff discussions, have led to an early list of ideas, which will be refined based off of the current round of public input.

Public input will be accepted until Sept. 5 by completing a questionnaire either online at letstalkcolwood.ca/ourparks, or in person at city hall, or by attending a pop-up info event.

The next pop-up event on the parks management plans is scheduled to be part of Music in the Park event Aug. 26 at Meadow Park Green from 6 to 8 p.m.

READ MORE: Tucked-away Colwood park gets new piece of public art

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of Colwood,parksWest Shore