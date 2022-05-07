Colwood trail closed May 9-11 for remediation work

Applegate Trail runs behind Dressler Road from Wishart Road, connecting to the Painter Trail

The City of Colwood is advising trail users Applegate Trail will be closed from May 9 to 11 for remediation work on a neighbouring property.

The trail runs behind Dressler Road from Wishart Road, connecting to the Painter Trail, and serves as a connection for students walking from the Wishart area to Royal Bay Secondary, as well as to the North Ridge Trail, which goes all the way to Metchosin Road.

The city said in a news release the trail is part of a growing network of trails linking Meadow Park to Murrays Pond Park, and is a part of their goal of a “sea to sky” trail network running between Triangle Mountain and Royal Beach.

