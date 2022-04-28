Brian Francoeur, left, and Harmen Bootsma inside the Island Responder. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Brian Francoeur, left, and Harmen Bootsma inside the Island Responder. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Commissioning of first purpose-built marine ambulance in B.C. waters takes place Thursday

Ceremony postponed from November due to another emergency – the weather

BC Emergency Health Services, together with Chemainus Water Taxi, are celebrating the commissioning of B.C.’s first purpose-built marine ambulance Thursday.

The MV Island Responder is dedicated to patients who live in the coastal communities around Chemainus who need paramedic transport to hospital in an emergency. Purpose-built means the boat was built with such things as an on/off ramp for patient stretchers and wheelchairs, and about 100 square feet of room inside for patient treatment.

The boat went into service in November of 2021 and has been used in more than 85 emergency responses since then. A ceremony was originally scheduled around that time to mark its christening, but that got postponed when an atmospheric river struck the area.

The Courier did a story in early March abut the Island Responder and the valuable service it provides.

Related story: First purpose-built marine ambulance in B.C. waters a valuable commodity

BC Emergency Health Services has a long-term contract with Chemainus Water Taxi to provide this marine ambulance.

The commissioning of the boat takes place at 1 p.m. at 2820 Oak Street in Chemainuns beside the ferry dock.

Those who will be in attendance to say a few words about the boat and the service include: Paul Vallely, BCEHS senior provincial executive director of patient care delivery; Augie Sylvester, Penelakut elder-cultural advisor; Captain Bob Mollet, Chemainus Water Taxi operations manager; and Lance Stephenson, BCEHS Island north area director.

Emergency callsMariners

 

Brian Francoeur at the Chemainus dock beside the Island Responder that’s been in service for a few months and making such a difference to residents of nearby islands to get medical treatment quickly. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Brian Francoeur at the Chemainus dock beside the Island Responder that’s been in service for a few months and making such a difference to residents of nearby islands to get medical treatment quickly. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Previous story
Langford mobile park residents waiting for answers about their future homes
Next story
Former Esquimalt pub site rezoned for 6-storey build despite neighbour concern

Just Posted

Forty-one homes will remain in a condensed portion of the Tri-Way Mobile Home Park in Langford, next to a new subsidized housing building. (Black Press Media file photo)
Langford mobile park residents waiting for answers about their future homes

Baere Bikes co-founder Nicholas Jensen with one of his company’s electric cargo bikes on Oak Bay Avenue. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria cargo e-bike company ready to change how families get around town

Sidney council formally approved a development permit for a four-storey development in downtown Sidney that has sparked a debate around the municipality’s approach toward preserving trees. (Black Press Media file photo)
Debate about Sidney’s tree policy sprouts from council development discussion

A rendering for Abstract Developments’ building expected to replace the former Gorge Pointe Pub on Tillicum Road. Following a public hearing on Monday (April 25), Esquimalt council approved the rezoning necessary for the project. (Courtesy of Abstract Developments)
Former Esquimalt pub site rezoned for 6-storey build despite neighbour concern