Community survey brings concerns to light, supports action on improving Victoria’s quality of life

Residents encouraged to provide input before survey closes July 1

The Victoria Foundation released an annual community survey that is said to bring pressing concerns to light while supporting action on improving quality of life. They’re anticipating more responses before its closure in two weeks (July 1).

‘Victoria’s Vital Signs’ yearly questionnaire helps to identify overall needs and opportunities in the community based on public feedback and recommendations.

The data collected from the survey results will be public in the fall and will be combined with statistics that provide a summary of what’s working well and what needs improvement in Greater Victoria.

This year’s survey is a short questionnaire that focuses on issues relating to inclusion, diversity, and COVID-19.

Respondents are also asked to weigh in on areas such as economic factors impacting society, the housing crisis, public safety, health and wellness, and more.

The Victoria Foundation has invested more than $250 million in projects, people, and non-profit organizations in B.C. and Canada. They also manage philanthropic gifts from donors, and the proceeds from these funds are distributed as grants for educational or charitable endeavors.

Residents can find a link to the survey at victoriafoundation.ca.

