(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Competition Bureau to investigate industry claims of sustainable forestry management

Environmental group says such claims constitute false advertising

The federal Competition Bureau has started an inquiry into whether industry claims that vast stretches of Canadian forest are sustainably managed constitute false advertising.

The inquiry comes in response to a complaint filed by the environmental law group Ecojustice, acting on behalf of eight environmental groups.

Those groups allege that the Sustainable Forestry Initiative, which claims to set rigorous standards for industry, doesn’t do what companies claim it does.

The groups say the initiative still allows clear-cutting, spraying of toxic chemicals and logging in habitat for threatened species.

They add the initiative also fails to confirm best practices are being followed on the ground.

A spokesman for the initiative says the charges are based on misinformation and that inspections are conducted regularly.

The Sustainable Forestry Initiative is the largest environmental certification system in Canada, covering 140 million hectares of forest in Canada and the U.S.

forestry

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Food prices set to increase — again — as blackout on price hikes ends at some stores
Next story
B.C. woman whose heart stopped at 19 looks to spread awareness to others

Just Posted

Mia Golden, a child, youth and family counsellor at Pacific Centre Family Services Association coordinates the Mobile Youth Service Team with Victoria Police Const. Gord Magee. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria on verge of losing frontline counsellor as youth exploitation cases spike

Saanich resident Adelaide Clark, 10, plates her award-winning roasted pork belly and vegetables with pear ginger sauce. The Frank Hobbs student won third place in the BC junior-level students category of the 2022 Field to Fork Challenge (Courtesy of Dominique Rochefort)
Saanich kid cooks up award-winning meal from the freezer and late-season garden

Diego Maffia, an Oak Bay Secondary Alum, led the Vikes men’s basketball team as they swept Thompson Rivers University on Jan. 27 and 28. (Courtesy of the University of Victoria Vikes)
Vikes men’s basketball retake the top spot nationally as season winds down

Methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine from a safe supply by the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, Drug User Liberation Front and Moms Stop the Harm. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
‘A starting point’: Victoria police chief reacts to changes in drug laws