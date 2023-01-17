The Campbell River Fire Department was on the scene of a mudslide behind 738 South Island Highway in the evening on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The building and ones adjacent to it were evacuated. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Fire Department was on the scene of a mudslide behind 738 South Island Highway in the evening on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The building and ones adjacent to it were evacuated. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Condos evacuated after mudslide in Campbell River

No cars damaged when parkades come crashing down at Island Highway buildings

A mudslide occurred behind Campbell River condominiums Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were alerted of the slide which occurred in the 700 block of the South Island Highway, at approximately 7:45 p.m. The extent of the damage is unknown at this time. A row of condos sit at the foot of a ridge that runs along the Island Highway adjacent to Discovery Passage on Campbell River’s foreshore. Slides have occurred on the hillside in the past.

“A pair of parkades came down in the back. It is a mess,” said Fireman Scott Kratzmann of Campbell River Fire Dept. “Slides occur in BC a few times a year.”

All buildings adjacent to Hillside Place, including Beachwood Manor, were evacuated.

“An EOC has been set up for the evening,” Kratzmann said. “Residents have been evacuated for the evening and an engine will remain on the scene for about another hour.”

MORE TO COME…

Campbell RiverEmergency calls

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Decade-long dream’: Victoria Francophone Society looking to buy property for first time

Just Posted

Kathryn Camfield is the general manager of The Makehouse, a Victoria sewing business that recently became employee-owned. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
PHOTOS: The Makehouse threads community, creativity at Victoria sewing studio

The Victoria Francophone Society is looking to buy the building at 1218 Langley Street. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
‘Decade-long dream’: Victoria Francophone Society looking to buy property for first time

Sterling captured the birth of an elephant seal pup on Jan. 13, the second birth of the season on Race Rocks. (Courtesy of Derek Sterling)
VIDEO: Victoria volunteer captures ‘awesome’ elephant seal birth

Nicolas Jimenez. (Black Press Media file photo)
ICBC CEO Nicolas Jimenez to take on top role at BC Ferries