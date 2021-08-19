Confrontation between passengers delays ferry from Victoria to Vancouver

Delta police called to deal with alleged assault involving two passengers Aug. 18

Delta police were called to the Tsawwassen ferry terminal Aug. 18 after an alleged assault between two passengers delayed a sailing from Swartz Bay by 40 minutes. (Black Press Media file photo)

A BC Ferries’ sailing was delayed for 40 minutes Wednesday (Aug.18) following a confrontation between two passengers on their way from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., BC Ferries issued a service announcement saying its Coastal Celebration ferry was running 40 minutes behind schedule due to a police incident.

Spokesperson Deborah Marshall told Black Press Media there was an alleged assault between two passengers. Marshall said the passengers wouldn’t cooperate with BC Ferries staff when they tried to intervene, so Delta police were called to meet them at the Tsawwassen terminal.

