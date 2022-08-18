Consistent labour woes spur timeless advice on Greater Victoria recycling collection

Recycling piles grow on Quadra Street as some residents go weeks without pickup early in 2022. Anyone with items left beyond 48 hours of the usual collection day should email crdbluebox@emterra.ca. (Black Press Media file photo)

After five weeks of issuing alerts to residents about streetside recycling delays, the district deferred to general advice.

The Capital Regional District’s curbside recycling program continues to experience service disruptions because of staff shortages at Emterra Environmental.

For weeks, the CRD issued alerts as the contractor responsible for collection in the CRD warned of delays.

In a bulletin issued Thursday afternoon (Aug. 18), the CRD switched things up to offer general advice.

“Although Emterra is actively recruiting new drivers, collection delays are expected to persist over the coming weeks until they are fully staffed,” the afternoon update reads.

READ ALSO: Labour shortages felt in communities across Vancouver Island’s west coast

Emterra plans to collect on alternate days wherever possible, including Saturdays as needed. Residents are advised to leave their recycling out even if it’s not picked up on the normal collection day. Households with items left beyond 48 hours of the usual collection day should email their address to crdbluebox@emterra.ca.

“The region’s curbside recycling program has faced a series of challenges this summer and the CRD greatly appreciates the public’s patience as Emterra works to return the blue box program to normal service levels,” the bulletin reads.

Visit www.crd.bc.ca/bluebox for updates.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Recycling