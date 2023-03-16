Construction on 306 new long-term care beds in Colwood to start in 2025

The $224M facility will be built in Royal Bay and will also include 37 child-care spaces

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the procurement process has started for a new long-term care facility to be built in Colwood, adding 306 new beds. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

More than 300 new long-term care beds are officially coming to the West Shore in the coming years, with the province announcing the procurement process began on Thursday (March 16).

Gathered in front of Colwood City Hall, Minister of Health Adrian Dix said the new three-storey facility located in the Royal Bay neighbourhood will include 306 beds, as well as hospice care facilities, a special unit for younger adults in need of long-term care, a day program to support people living independently in the community and 37 new child-care spaces to aid in recruiting care workers.

“Ensuring that seniors in B.C. are able to live independently for as long as safely possible and have access to comfortable, home-like care services when they need it is a top priority for our government,” Dix said. “That’s why we continue to invest in projects such as this West Shore long-term care project, to meet the growing demands for high-quality long-term community-based care.”

The facility will also include hairdressing and therapy services, and a bistro for residents. It will be built on a two hectare piece of land owned by the Capital Regional Hospital District and leased to Island Health which will operate the facility.

The project is expected to cost $224 million, with $67 million being contributed by the hospital district and the remaining $157 million funded by the province.

“We are so pleased to be moving ahead with plans for a new long-term care home in the West Shore,” said Leah Hollins, board chair, Island Health. “Ensuring that seniors and younger adults who require long-term care have access to safe, compassionate care will allow them to age with dignity in a supportive and home-like environment.”

Colwood Mayor Doug Kobayashi said it was an honour for his city to have been chosen to host the new facility, and highlighted how much it will mean for the many aging residents who have always lived in the city, as it will allow them to continue to age in a familiar community where family and friends can visit more easily.

Construction is expected to begin in 2025, with the centre opening in 2027.

READ MORE: Colwood’s Royal Bay could be home to new long-term care facilities

@JSamanski

justin.samanski-langille@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ColwoodHealthSeniorsWest Shore