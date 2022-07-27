Construction to start on second phase of Saanich’s Shelbourne Street Improvement Project

Upgrades to be made along to busy corridor

Road work will begin in early August from North Dairy Road to Elm Street. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

Construction on the second phase of the Shelbourne Street Improvement Project is set to begin Aug. 2 between North Dairy Road and Elm Street.

This phase of the project will see the addition of the new UVic bike connecter in addition to other active transportation and infrastructure upgrades, including protected bike lanes and underground utilities.

“With the positive feedback on the first phase, it’s exciting to see the next phase of this major project get underway,” Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes said in a press release. “Residents, businesses and commuters will all benefit from the improvements we’re making on this important, busy corridor.”

Other improvements include new sidewalks, landscaping, bus shelters, benches and improved roadway lighting. Three trees will also be replanted for every tree that is removed as per the Tree Protection Bylaw.

Phase one of the project was completed in early July while construction on this next phase is expected to last an estimated 24 months. The third construction phase is expected to begin sometime in 2024.

Construction updates and information about traffic disruptions can be found at saanich.ca, as well as the district’s Facebook and Twitter pages, as the project progresses.

For more information on the project, visit saanich.ca/shelbourne.

