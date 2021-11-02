Ships continue to work to control a fire onboard the MV Zim Kingston about eight kilometres from the shore in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 25, 2021. A special weather statement was issued for the Greater Victoria area as southeasterly winds gusting up to 90km per hour were forecasted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Ships continue to work to control a fire onboard the MV Zim Kingston about eight kilometres from the shore in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 25, 2021. A special weather statement was issued for the Greater Victoria area as southeasterly winds gusting up to 90km per hour were forecasted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Container ship refrigerators, styrofoam, garbage lifted from Vancouver Island beaches

Items collected by helicopter off Cape Palmerston beach on the northwest side of Vancouver Island

Dozens of refrigerators and bags of Styrofoam and garbage have been picked up from a remote Vancouver Island beach as the cleanup has started from 109 shipping containers that fell overboard from a ship off Victoria.

The Canadian Coast Guard says in a statement that 71 refrigerators, 81 bags of Styrofoam and 19 bags of garbage are among the items that have been flown by helicopter off Cape Palmerston beach on the northwest side of Vancouver Island.

The MV Zim Kingston lost the containers on Oct. 22, right around the same time a fire started on the ship, which had been anchored off Victoria to do repairs.

The fire inside containers carrying vehicle tires burned for about a week before it was extinguished.

The coast guard said Monday the cleanup will continue along northern Vancouver Island as weather allows and an environmental unit is working with First Nations to identify resources at risk along the coast.

It says efforts to stabilize the remaining containers on the ship will continue this week, while an inspection of the Zim Kingston has been completed and is being reviewed by Transport Canada.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Count update lists 106 containers lost at sea from MV Zim Kingston

RELATED: Contractor hired to recover overboard containers floating off Vancouver Island

Environment

Previous story
Mayor Tait says she will seek re-election in Sooke
Next story
Long-awaited logging report to shape response to B.C.’s war in the woods

Just Posted

Dogs are limited to on-leash use in Uplands Park in Oak Bay, thought not everyone notices, or pays attention to the signage. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Damage unleashed on sensitive Oak Bay park as dog popularity rises

Adam Olsen, MLA for Saanich North and the Islands, speaks about drug use during a recent speech in the legislature. (Government of British Columbia)
Vancouver Island MLA calls for an end to ‘war on drugs’ approach

Local artisans and vendors will be showcasing their wares at a number of craft fairs across Greater Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Craft Fair Roundup: Greater Victoria events highlight local artisans

Ships continue to work to control a fire onboard the MV Zim Kingston about eight kilometres from the shore in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 25, 2021. A special weather statement was issued for the Greater Victoria area as southeasterly winds gusting up to 90km per hour were forecasted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Container ship refrigerators, styrofoam, garbage lifted from Vancouver Island beaches