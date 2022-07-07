Emergency crews are in the 3300-block of Cook Street responding to a vehicle incident. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Cook Street closed in Saanich near Quadra

Police on scene

Emergency crews are responding to a crash in the 3300-block of Cook Street.

The area will be closed for a while.

More to come.

 

