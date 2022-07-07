Cook Street closed in Saanich near Quadra

Emergency crews are responding to a crash in the 3300-block of Cook Street.
The area will be closed for a while.
We are in the 3300-block of Cook Street responding to a call. We currently have one person in custody. No public safety concerns at this time, however, the area will be closed to traffic for some time. #Saanich
— Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) July 7, 2022
More to come.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.