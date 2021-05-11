Oak Bay Police Department briefs for May 3 to 9. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oak Bay Police Department briefs for May 3 to 9. (Black Press Media file photo)

Copper wire stolen after Oak Bay construction site targeted twice by thieves

Cop briefs include pair of impounded cars, swiped back medication

A commercial complex under construction was hit by thieves twice in the last week.

On May 3, the Oak Bay police responded to a break and enter in the 2000-block of Cadboro Bay Road. An employee noticed a section of temporary fencing was moved and someone had tampered with a lock. About 100 feet of copper wiring, a Dewalt charger and batteries and several two-way radios were stolen.

Police were called a second time May 9. This time, the main entrance sliding door was propped open and more copper was stolen.

On May 11, a 33-year-old man was arrested for break and enter and possession of housebreaking tools in relation to the incidents.

Double speed means vehicle impound

Oak Bay police ticketed a driver and took their car for excessive speed on Tuesday, May 4, around 11 p.m.

An officer doing traffic enforcement in the 2300-block of Cedar Hill Cross Road heard the revving of an engine and saw a vehicle rapidly approaching with the radar showing a speed of 117 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. The driver was stopped and turned out to be unlicensed. They were issued a seven-month driving prohibition, a ticket for $276 for not having a licence, and $483 for excessive speed. The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay police nab motorist travelling 114 in a 40 km/h zone

Car impounded after speed stop

On May 6, an officer conducting radar enforcement in the 2700-block of Foul Bay Road stopped a driver for speeding. The driver was issued a $276 ticket for no driver’s licence, one for no insurance ($598), a driving prohibition notice and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Back meds, clothing swiped from open vehicles

A pair of thefts from unlocked vehicles were reported to Oak Bay police May 9.

In the 2000-block of Neil Street someone stole four bottles of Kirkland brand back medication, a grey golf polo shirt and a peach top with tags on it. In the same block, someone stole white garbage bags full of high-end clothing that was destined to be donated to a thrift store.

READ ALSO: Possible impaired driver ends up in the water at Willows Beach in Oak Bay

Scammers hit by phone, email

May 7 was a double-tap day for fraud in Oak Bay. Police received two Telus scam reports – one by email and one by phone. Both victims provided personal information including credit card numbers, drivers licence numbers and one of them provided a social insurance number.

Officers remind residences that fraudsters often take advantage of victim’s caring nature and willingness to help. Often, the perpetrators reside in another country or even continent, which makes investigating and the laying of charges very difficult. A top tip to avoid falling for a scam is to go online and do a quick search. The local better business bureau website updates the public on the current fraud scams at bbb.org/ca/bc/victoria. Visit antifraudcentre.ca or fraud.org for more on combatting fraud.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay policeOak Bay Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Early morning fire destroys new Sooke distillery
Next story
B.C. doctors could face consequences for spreading COVID misinformation: college

Just Posted

A fire destroyed a commercial building on Idlemore Road early Tuesday. The fire is under investigation. (Kenn Mount photo)
Early morning fire destroys new Sooke distillery

Firefighters still investigating cause of Island Shiners Distillery blaze early Tuesday

Oak Bay Police Department briefs for May 3 to 9. (Black Press Media file photo)
Copper wire stolen after Oak Bay construction site targeted twice by thieves

Cop briefs include pair of impounded cars, swiped back medication

The Capital Regional District hopes to be a national leader in zero waste and the circular economy, but getting there will take curbing construction waste and addressing challenges brought on by the region’s growth. Pictured is the Hartland landfill. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD aims to be zero waste national leader, reduce enough to curb landfill expansion

Capital Region will have to reduce major waste sources: construction, organics from apartments

Langford Fire Rescue (Black Press Media file photo)
Langford looks to strike out on its own for emergency fire dispatch services

Mayor Stew Young says the city is large enough to negotiate solo

Sean Hart, 34, unexpectedly left the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health Facility in Saanich on Nov. 6, 2020 and has now been missing for six months. (Photo courtesy Penny Hart)
Search continues for Saanich man Sean Hart six months after his disappearance

Support from community, police keeps his mother hopeful

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
B.C. to provide three days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

(Pixabay)
B.C. doctors could face consequences for spreading COVID misinformation: college

College says doctors have a higher level of responsibility to not spread incorrect information

The seasonal Search and Rescue program will run between May to September. ( File photo/Canadian Coast Guard)
North Vancouver Island Coast Guard Inshore Rescue Program ready to relaunch

Teams have protocols in place to ensure COVID-19 safety while providing marine safety net

Kelowna resident Sally Wallick helped rescue a kayaker in distress a week and a half ago. (Sally Wallick/Contributed)
VIDEO: Kelowna woman rescues capsized kayaker in Okanagan Lake

Sally Wallick is asking people to be prepared for the cold water and unpredictable winds

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
All of B.C. will eventually ease out of COVID-19 restrictions at same time: Henry

People who have received two doses of a vaccine can’t yet return to post-pandemic activities with each other, she says

Winnipeg Jets’ Andrew Copp (9) and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) watch an incoming shot during second period NHL action in Winnipeg, Monday, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade
‘Very jealous’: Canadian teams can’t take advantage of NHL’s relaxed COVID-19 rules

League eased some tight COVID-19 health and safety protocols over the weekend for fully vaccinated clubs

A map of Huu-ay-aht-owned forestry cutblock. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
B.C. First Nations restrict access to territory in wake of forestry standoffs

Huu-ay-aht set up checkpoints after heated and dangerous incidents on southwest Vancouver Island

RCMP are searching for Philip Toner, who is a ‘person of interest’ in the investigation of a suspicious death in Kootenay National Park last week. Photo courtesy BC RCMP.
RCMP identify ‘person of interest’ in Kootenay National Park suspicious death

Police are looking for Philip Toner, who was known to a woman found dead near Radium last week

Most Read