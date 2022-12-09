VicPD arrested 17 people and recovered weapons and thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise during a recent crackdown on retail theft. (Courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD arrested 17 people and recovered weapons and thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise during a recent crackdown on retail theft. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Cops nail 17 shoplifters in Victoria crackdown

Weapons were seized and thousands in stolen merchandise were recovered in the three-day project

A recent retail theft project undertaken by VicPD resulted in 17 arrests and thousands of dollars in recovered merchandise.

The project, carried out between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, targeted prolific property crime offenders, according to police, and was launched in response to concerns from retail and security staff about an increase in violence and safety concerns related to shoplifting, according to a news release.

In total, $5,000 of stolen merchandise was recovered and weapons were seized as part of the project’s arrests, which included knives, bear spray, and airsoft replica pistols.

The stolen merchandise included high-end jackets and athletic gear, Lego, and other toys.

READ MORE: Annual candy cane awards recognize VicPD for exemplary service

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriatheftVicPD

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Island women push to end court-ordered silence of sexual assault victims

Just Posted

VicPD arrested 17 people and recovered weapons and thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise during a recent crackdown on retail theft. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Cops nail 17 shoplifters in Victoria crackdown

A 54-year-old man was arrested Friday (Dec. 9) morning for impaired driving and possession of stolen property after the West Shore RCMP responded to a scene where a stolen pickup truck had crashed into a fire hydrant in Langford. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
Suspect found hiding in bush after stolen truck crashes into Langford fire hydrant

A rendering of the proposed housing development in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria/Development Tracker)
20-storey tower with supportive homes pitched for downtown Victoria

Police are warning the public about suspicious buyers on the Used Victoria website. (iStock photo)
Police warn of a spate of scams on Used Victoria site