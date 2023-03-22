Cougar sightings, killing of pet cat puts Langford neighbourhood on alert

Pet owners encouraged to supervise animals when outside, bring them in at night

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has received several reports of cougar sightings in the Thetis Lake area. (Pixabay)

A Langford family is warning others after losing a loved pet to wildlife in the Thetis Heights neighbourhood.

The woman lamented the loss of her cat in a Facebook post, after Mr. Earl Grey was found killed not far from home.

“He was literally ripped apart not even 10 feet from the back of our house,” Charmaine Corbin wrote, attributing the death to a cougar. “We have lived here for 25 years and nothing like this has ever happened.”

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says it has received several reports of cougar sightings in the Thetis Lake area, not uncommon in areas bordered by forests.

“The majority of Vancouver Island is considered cougar country,” the conservation service said in a statement to the Goldstream Gazette.

“Roaming pets are considered easy prey for cougars. Pet owners are encouraged to supervise animals when outside, bring pets in at night and not feed pets outside.”

In the event of a cougar encounter, WildSafeBC advises picking up any children, acting big, and slowly backing away to give the cougar a clear escape route.

If the cougar follows, respond aggressively by making loud noises, maintaining eye contact and grabbing any nearby sticks and rocks to use as weapons. If a cougar attacks, fight back.

Conservation says it will continue to monitor cougar activity in the area and will respond as necessary to ensure public safety. Reports can be called in to 1-877-952-7277.

