Cougar spotted near Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Central Saanich Police Service asking residents to be alert, keep pets indoors

A cougar sighting near the Saanich Peninsula Hospital prompted a warning from Central Saanich police Tuesday evening.

The department received reports of a cougar near the hospital on Sept. 21 but it wasn’t acting aggressively. Police took to Twitter to ask residents to be alert in the area and keep pets indoors.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has been notified.

Saanich Peninsula

