Grants are available to encourage programs that enhance the quality of life for Sooke residents. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Council approves $83,440 in community grants for local non-profits

Nineteen groups serving Sooke residents are getting a financial boost from the city’s community grant program.

The groups are dividing the program’s $83,440 in grants for various projects.

The grant recipients include: Amber Academy Fine Arts Society: $7,000; Capital Bike, $1,140; Caravan Stage Society: $3,400; Choral Evolution Society, $5,000; Edward Milne Community School Society – Sooke Literacy Project: $500; Edward Milne Community School Society – Youth Engagement: $4,100; FED Urban Agriculture Society: $1,000; Harmony Project Sooke: $7,000; KidSport Greater Victoria: $7,000; Sooke Boxing Club: $7,000; Sooke Fall Fair: $2,000; Sooke Family Resource Society – Prenatal Programming: $7,000; Sooke Festival Society: $3,000; Sooke Shelter Society: $7,000; Sooke Tennis and Pickleball: $4,800; South Island Performing Arts Society: $5,000; Steps to the Future Childcare Society: $5,500; Take a Hike Foundation: $5,000; and Victoria Brain Injury Society: $1,000.

Each year a portion of the Sooke municipal budget is set aside for community support funding. Small grants are available to encourage programs that enhance the quality of life for Sooke residents.

This year’s contributions were allocated from Community Grants and the COVID Safe Restart Reserve Fund.

“The commitment from numerous organizations to support our community is truly remarkable. On behalf of council, I share my appreciation and gratitude for all you do to enhance Sooke’s inclusivity, vibrancy, and community well-being,” Mayor Maja Tait said.

