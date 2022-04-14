Councillor calls for consideration of off-leash pilot at Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park

While a fulsome review of where the city will let four-legged friends roam free is still to come, Victoria continues to show that it’s not interested in sitting on the issue.

Councillors are expected to discuss a motion that would have staff study a pilot off-leash dog area at Royal Athletic Park. The pilot would be for the portion of the park beyond the baseball diamond and would allow pups to unclip from 6 to 10 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. daily.

The proposal adds that those hours could be altered for events or other park uses as needed.

In her motion, Coun. Sarah Potts says Royal Athletic Park is underutilized, “especially when considering its valuable status as green space in a dense urban core.” In the year prior to the pandemic, Potts said the field was only booked 25 per cent of the time.

The slice of park would be a good spot for dogs to roam free given that it’s fully fenced and gated, and has large open spaces and waste bins, Potts’ proposal says. It adds that the moveable outfield fencing could be used to define the off-leash area when the park isn’t set up for baseball.

The city is expected to take a detailed look at spots that could work well as off-leash areas in 2023. However, council last month agreed to have staff look into an off-leash pilot in the Fairfield neighbourhood and looked to allow a temporary leash-less spot at Victoria High School.

Potts’ motion has support from the North Park Neighbourhood Association, Hillside Quadra Neighbourhood Action Committee and the Victoria Downtown Residents Association. Those groups highlighted the interest in centrally located off-leash areas, bringing greenspace access to one of the most densely populated areas in the city and utilizing city-owned parkland.

The motion calls on staff to report on the Royal Athletic Park pilot at the next triannual update.

READ: Victoria chases potential off-leash dog spots in Fairfield, Fernwood

jake.romphf@blackpress.ca.

City of VictoriaVictoria