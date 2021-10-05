COVID-19 case reported on recent flight through Victoria

Passengers on a Sept. 30 Air Canada flight from Calgary to Victoria may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

A recent flight from Calgary to Victoria has been added to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s COVID-19 exposure list.

Passengers in rows 12 to 18 on Air Canada flight 296 Sept. 30 may have been exposed to the virus. They’re asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and isolate if any appear.

The new exposure bring’s September’s total to 14, with the possibility of more being added in the coming days. In August, Victoria saw a record-breaking 28 flight exposures.

