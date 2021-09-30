COVID-19 case reported on Victoria to Vancouver flight

Passengers on Harbour Air flight 216 Sept. 23 from Victoria to Vancouver may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control. (Don Descoteau/Victoria News)

A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified on a recent Harbour Air flight through Victoria, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Passengers who flew on Harbour Air flight 216 Sept. 23 from Victoria to Vancouver are at high risk of having been exposed to the virus. They are asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

The new flight exposure brings September’s total through Victoria to nine so far. In August, the region experienced a record-breaking 28.

Passenger traffic through the Victoria International Airport has also been on the rise. In June, 26,332 passengers went through YYJ, up from 13,437 in 2020. In July, it was 68,292 passengers, compared to 34,055 in 2020. And, in August, the number of passengers leapt to 123,024, a near tripling of the 46,889 passengers in August 2020.

The main thing holding the airport back from pre-pandemic levels now is not being allowed to take direct international flights. The call on that will come from the federal government.

READ ALSO: Uprooting the ‘old narrative’ by sharing Indigenous stories, experiences

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusGreater VictoriaVictoria International Airport