COVID-19 cases reported on four new flights through Victoria

Passengers on four more flights through Victoria may have been exposed to cases of COVID-19, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. (Black Press Media file photo)

Four more flights through Victoria have had cases of COVID-19 on board in the last two weeks, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Passengers who sat in rows 24 to 30 on Flair flight 517 from Victoria to Calgary Sept. 19 may have been exposed to the virus. Likewise, those in rows five to 11 on WestJet flight 3373 from Calgary to Victoria Sept. 22 were also at risk.

The same day, passengers in rows 15 to 21 on Air Canada flight 192 from Victoria to Toronto may have come in contact with COVID-19. Finally, on Sept. 29, passengers in rows 12 to 18 on Air Canada Jazz flight 8051 from Vancouver to Victoria were at risk.

All the passengers are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

The new exposures bring September’s total to 13, with the possibility of more being reported in the coming days. In August, Victoria saw a record-breaking 28 flight exposures.

