Passengers on four more flights through Victoria may have been exposed to cases of COVID-19, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. (Black Press Media file photo)

Passengers on four more flights through Victoria may have been exposed to cases of COVID-19, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. (Black Press Media file photo)

COVID-19 cases reported on four new flights through Victoria

13 flight exposures reported so far for September

Four more flights through Victoria have had cases of COVID-19 on board in the last two weeks, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Passengers who sat in rows 24 to 30 on Flair flight 517 from Victoria to Calgary Sept. 19 may have been exposed to the virus. Likewise, those in rows five to 11 on WestJet flight 3373 from Calgary to Victoria Sept. 22 were also at risk.

The same day, passengers in rows 15 to 21 on Air Canada flight 192 from Victoria to Toronto may have come in contact with COVID-19. Finally, on Sept. 29, passengers in rows 12 to 18 on Air Canada Jazz flight 8051 from Vancouver to Victoria were at risk.

All the passengers are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

The new exposures bring September’s total to 13, with the possibility of more being reported in the coming days. In August, Victoria saw a record-breaking 28 flight exposures.

READ ALSO: Masks mandatory for all K-12 students in B.C. schools as of today

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusGreater VictoriaVictoria International Airport

Previous story
Saanich and Victoria celebrate 100th honourary anniversary of Shelbourne memorial trees
Next story
Late-night Nanaimo ferry sailings cancelled as Queen of New Westminster re-assigned

Just Posted

Engel and Volkers Vancouver Island and two of its previously employed real estate agents are being sued for damages related to the alleged drugging and sexual assault of one of their clients in 2018. (Google Streetview)
Woman sues Victoria real estate agents over alleged drugging, sexual assault

Protesters gathered outside the B.C. legislature to demand action against old-growth logging. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Sit-in at B.C. legislature looks to raise awareness on old-growth forests

Vernon’s Deborah Wilson created a giant jade sculpture at a Victoria complex, which took 16 months to create. (Contributed)
Okanagan artist unfolds giant art sculpture in Victoria

(Black Press Media file photo)
Sharp Oak Bay heist caught on camera