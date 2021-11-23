COVID-19 exposures reported at 3 Greater Victoria schools

Students at three Greater Victoria schools are facing recent COVID-19 exposures, according to Island Health. (Black Press Media file photo)

Three Greater Victoria schools have been hit with new COVID-19 exposures in the last week, according to Island Health.

Students and staff at Ecole Poirier Elementary in Sooke may have been exposed to the virus on Nov. 15, while those who attend Ecole John Stubbs Memorial in Colwood were at risk on Nov. 16, 17 and 18. At Journey Middle School in Sooke, people may have come in contact with COVID-19 on Nov. 15 or 16.

In total, eight Greater Victoria schools are dealing with possible exposures as of Nov. 23.

Exposures indicate single confirmed cases of the virus that aren’t linked to others in the school. Island Health said when a school is added to its list, it may be dealing with one or more exposures. If transmission is shown between two or more of those cases, it becomes a cluster.

Students and staff who are the most at risk of having been exposed to the virus will be contacted directly by Island Health and instructed to self-isolate. Everyone is asked to continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they appear.

READ ALSO: Plane carrying doses of COVID-19 vaccines for kids touches down in Canada

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusGreater VictoriaSchoolsWest Shore