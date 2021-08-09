COVID-19 exposures reported on two flights through Victoria

Passengers on flight to Edmonton July 27 and to flight Vancouver Aug. 5 affected

Passengers on board two recent flights through the Victoria International Airport may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

A positive case of the virus was recorded on WestJet flight 3416 July 27 from Victoria to Edmonton. The row or rows of the passengers the most at risk of exposure is unknown.

On Aug. 5, another case was recorded on Air Canada flight 8050 from Victoria to Vancouver. There, passengers who flew in rows three to nine are the most at risk.

Passengers are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea and nausea or vomiting.

The new cases bring July’s total number of flight exposures through Victoria to five and start August off with one. They come as B.C. enters its fourth wave of the pandemic, with the Delta variant leading a sudden resurgence in daily COVID-19 numbers.

