COVID-19 outbreak at Tofino General Hospital

The outbreak at TGH is limited to the inpatient unit

An announcement posted to Island Health’s website on Tuesday, Oct. 12, states evidence of transmission has been identified at the hospital’s inpatient unit and four patients have tested positive for COVID-19 related to the outbreak.

“The outbreak at TGH is limited to the inpatient unit. The emergency department and the rest of the hospital remains open. There has been no impact to other areas of the hospital at this time,” the announcement states.

“Upon declaring the outbreak, Island Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning and contact tracing to protect the health of all patients, staff and medical staff. Communication with patients, families and staff is ongoing.”

It adds that comprehensive strategies are in place to respond to outbreaks at Island Health’s facilities.

“We would like to reassure the community that TGH remains open and ready to provide safe care. If you require emergency care, please do not hesitate to visit the emergency room immediately,” it reads.

