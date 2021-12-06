At least one case of COVID-19 has been detected at George Jay Elementary in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

At least one case of COVID-19 has been detected at George Jay Elementary in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

COVID-19 reported at three Greater Victoria schools

Total of 11 schools dealing with known cases

Three more Greater Victoria schools have been added to Island Health’s COVID-19 exposures list.

Students and staff who attended George Jay Elementary in Victoria on Nov. 25 or 26 may have come in contact with the virus. Those who attended Gordon Head Middle School in Saanich on Nov. 23, 24 or 25 were also at risk.

And, at Lansdowne Middle School’s south campus in Victoria, those in the building on Nov. 26 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

In total, 11 Greater Victoria schools are facing potential exposures as of Dec. 6, according to Island Health.

Exposures indicate single confirmed cases of the virus that aren’t linked to others in the school. Island Health said when a school is added to its list, it may be dealing with one or more exposures. If transmission is shown between two or more of those cases, it becomes a cluster.

Students and staff who are the most at risk of having been exposed to the virus will be contacted directly by Island Health and instructed to self-isolate. Everyone is asked to continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they appear.

