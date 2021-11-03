Island Health has announced new COVID-19 exposures at Shoreline Middle School and Quadra Elementary School. (Black Press Media file photo)

Island Health has announced new COVID-19 exposures at Shoreline Middle School and Quadra Elementary School. (Black Press Media file photo)

COVID-19 reported at two more Greater Victoria schools

Shoreline Middle School, Quadra Elementary School added to exposures list

Another two Greater Victoria schools are dealing with COVID-19 exposures, according to Island Health.

Students and staff who attended Shoreline Middle School on Oct. 25 or 28 may have been exposed to the virus. On Oct. 26, those at Quadra Elementary School were also at risk of contracting COVID-19.

As of Nov. 3, 12 Greater Victoria schools are handling potential exposures. Exposures indicate single confirmed cases of the virus that aren’t linked to others in the school. Island Health said when a school is added to its list, it may be dealing with one or more exposures. If transmission is shown between two or more of those cases, it becomes a cluster.

Students and staff who are the most at risk of having been exposed to the virus will be contacted directly by Island Health and instructed to self-isolate. Everyone is asked to continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they appear.

READ ALSO: Island Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Saanich jail

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusGreater VictoriaSchools

Previous story
Roll up your sleeves: Kids’ turn arrives for COVID-19 shots in U.S.
Next story
Williams Lake mayor ‘seriously sorry’ for sharing offensive post about residential schools

Just Posted

A tug boat cools the hull of the MV Zim Kingston Oct. 24 as crews work to control the ship’s fire. (Courtesy Canadian Coast Guard) A tug boat cools the hull of the MV Zim Kingston Oct. 24 as crews work to control the ship’s fire. (Courtesy Canadian Coast Guard)
Ship that lost 109 containers near Victoria is now stable: operator

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre in Saanich has seen 18 inmates test positive for the virus as of Nov. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Saanich jail

Island Health has announced new COVID-19 exposures at Shoreline Middle School and Quadra Elementary School. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 reported at two more Greater Victoria schools

The sentencing hearing began Nov. 2 for the two men who pleaded guilty to killing Langford man Shawn Campbell (pictured) in a fatal hammer attack. (GoFundMe file photo)
Sentencing hearing begins for men convicted in fatal hammer attack on Langford man