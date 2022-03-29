(Ben Hohenstatt photo)

COVID hospitalizations dip as B.C.’s death toll nears 3,000

Hospitalizations are at 273 after surging to 288 over the weekend

One more British Columbian has died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,990 since the pandemic began two years ago.

Hospitalizations have dipped to 273, with 46 people in intensive care. Over the weekend, COVID hospitalizations surged to 288. Not all people are hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19, however, hospitalizations are a lagging indicator of infection levels in the province.

B.C. recorded 287 new COVID cases on Tuesday (March 29). Case counts are no longer an accurate measure of the pandemic as most people in the province do not have access to PCR tests.

Individuals aged 18 and over can access free rapid antigen test kits from their local pharmacy. Individuals must present their personal health number and can receive one kit containing five tests within a 28-day period.

Vaccination rates remain largely unchanged with 93.8 per cent of elligbile adults receiving at least one dose, 91.5 per cent with two doses and 59.2 per cent who have received a third dose.

READ MORE: B.C. Human Rights Commissioner calls for mask mandate to be reinstated

