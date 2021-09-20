COWICHAN–MALAHAT–LANGFORD: Still time to cast your ballot

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

Polls open at 7 a.m. in the Cowichan–Malahat–Langford riding with a new federal government expected to be named Monday night in Canada’s 44th federal election.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, Annamie Paul’s Greens, Yves-François Blanchet’s Bloc Quebecois and Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada.

Who is running in Cowichan–Malahat–Langford?

Alistair MacGregor, NDP

Alana DeLong, Conservative

Blair Herbert, Liberal

Lia Versaevel, Green

Mark Hecht, People’s Party of Canada

Polls in Greater Victoria close at 7 p.m.

Where you can vote:

To find out your local poll location, visit the Elections Canada website and type in your street address. Alternatively, Canadians can look at your voter registration card. Voters can only visit their specified polling location.

Elections Canada has warned that due to staffing shortages from the pandemic, some voters may experience a wait to cast their ballot.

Masks are mandatory in polling locations, but proof of vaccine is not required.

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions such as what kind of identification to bring, click here.

