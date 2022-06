Traffic diverted via Parkland Road and Harbourview Road

A motor vehicle crash in the 5700 block of Sooke Road closed Highway 14 for about two hours on Friday afternoon.

Highway 14 re-opened at about 4 p.m.

Traffic was diverted via Parkland Road and Harbourview Road.

The two-vehicle crash involved a truck and car.

