Crash slows traffic on Vernon Avenue near Saanich police, fire stations

A crash has traffic slowed on Vernon Avenue in Saanich Wednesday afternoon. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Drivers heading north along Vernon Avenue past the Saanich municipal hall should use caution, with a multi-vehicle crash early Wednesday afternoon backing up traffic.

Police on scene told Black Press Media witness accounts stated a driver made a last-second lane change just after 12:30 p.m. that resulted in several rear-end collisions as drivers were forced to slam on their brakes quickly. The lane-changing driver did not remain on the scene, police said.

Three vehicles, including a cab, remained in the centre lane at the start of the Pat Bay Highway by around 1 p.m., which backed up traffic on Vernon Avenue up to Saanich Road. Multiple tow trucks headed for the scene to clear the affected vehicles, further affecting traffic flow.

While an ambulance was on scene in the fire hall parking lot nearby, where one of the affected vehicles had pulled in, police gave no report of serious injuries. A second ambulance arrived on scene around 1:10 p.m. Saanich firefighters were first on the scene.

