CRD grant program provides up to $3,000 for projects that reduce landfill waste

In celebration of Earth Day, the Capital Regional District has launched the Rethink Waste Community Grant Program, to fund local waste reduction projects.

Examples of eligible projects include free stores, repair workshops, the removal of compost, recycling and garbage from community events, or anything that reduces the amount of waste sent to the CRD’s Hartland landfill. Grant applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis for up to $3,000. Individuals, non-profit organizations, post-secondary clubs, K-12 schools and parent advisory councils are encouraged to apply.

“It will take the entire region working together to reduce the region’s overall waste generation from 390 kg per capita to 250 kg per capita,” said Barb Desjardins. who chairs the CRD environmental services committee, in a release. “I’m excited to see what innovations residents and organizations in the Capital Region come up with to help reduce our collective waste and promote a circular economy in the community.”

For application details visit crd.bc.ca/rethinkwaste.

