CRD moves to divert waste from Hartland Landfill

The CRD aims to reduce the amount of accepted waste at Hartland Landfill by a third over the next decade. (Black Press Media file photo)

New policies approved by the Capital Regional District board will see more waste diverted from Hartland Landfill to more beneficial uses as of June 2023.

Policies approved for exploration by CRD staff include expanding the landfill bans to include wood, roofing shingles, textiles, carpet, flooring, rigid plastics, furniture and mattresses; reducing tipping fees for source-separated loads that do not contain banned materials; increasing tipping fees for mixed waste loads, to both incentivize diversion and offset the cost of lower tipping fees for source-separated loads; expanding material stream separation services at Hartland Landfill to ensure that banned materials end up in alternative processing streams or end markets; and expanding enforcement practices related to all material bans at Hartland Landfill.

READ ALSO: CRD seeks input on management plan for Mount Work Regional Park

READ ALSO: CRD grant program provides up to $3,000 for projects that reduce landfill waste

“These proposed strategies could divert up to 35 per cent of the mixed waste currently received every year at the region’s landfill to instead be recycled, repurposed or recovered for beneficial use,” said the district in a news release.

Once diverted, banned materials could eventually be processed for beneficial uses such as fuel for future thermal technology, said the release. In the meantime, materials collected through Hartland’s new policies will be processed either on-site or by private-sector contractors.

The decision is a part of the district’s commitment to reduce the region’s landfill waste by one-third over the next decade, according to the release.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CRDwaste disposal