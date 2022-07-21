COVID-19 monitoring could be done through sampling at the Capital Regional District’s McLoughlin Point and other wastewater treatment facilities. (Courtesy of the CRD)

COVID-19 monitoring could be done through sampling at the Capital Regional District’s McLoughlin Point and other wastewater treatment facilities. (Courtesy of the CRD)

CRD open to future monitoring of COVID-19 levels through wastewater

Region awaits response about involvement in BCCDC sampling

Future monitoring of COVID-19’s prevalence in the Capital Regional District might rely on what’s flowing underground, instead of swabbing noses.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control recently announced plans to expand wastewater surveillance of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases outside of the Lower Mainland. Island Health polled wastewater utilities in its jurisdiction on their willingness to submit samples to the BCCDC and the CRD said it would be interested in the program.

The region, however, has not yet received a formal request to participate in the expanded monitoring.

Taking part would be a seamless effort for the region as it already routinely samples wastewater and the weekly COVID testing could coincide with that, the CRD said. All analytical and shipping costs would be covered by the BCCDC or Island Health.

“It does not cost a lot of additional funding for us, we are already sampling wastewater,” Larisa Hutcheson, general manager of environmental services, said at the July 13 CRD board meeting.

The CRD said monitoring the infection levels through wastewater is especially valuable as fewer residents go out to get swabbed themselves.

“Wastewater COVID results cannot provide an exact number of infected individuals in the community, but they can provide high-level information about changes in overall rates of community infection over time,” a staff report said.

The CRD previously participated in a COVID-19 wastewater study with the University of Victoria and a private-sector company from December 2020 to July 2021. That study used sampling from the McLoughlin, Macaulay, Clover and Saanich Peninsula wastewater sites. UVic and the partner company applied for a grant to continue their study past last July but weren’t successful and sampling ceased.

Most COVID-19 amounts weren’t detectable in the local systems during the first and second waves due to low transmission on Vancouver Island during those times. Wastewater COVID-19 levels were more frequently detected during the third uptick of infections, the CRD said.

READ: CRD to increase fee for solid waste left in Greater Victoria by cruise ships

jake.romphf@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

COVID-19CRDCRD sewage

Previous story
REAL ESTATE: B.C. launches new 3-day period to combat high-pressure sales

Just Posted

COVID-19 monitoring could be done through sampling at the Capital Regional District’s McLoughlin Point and other wastewater treatment facilities. (Courtesy of the CRD)
CRD open to future monitoring of COVID-19 levels through wastewater

Project Peanut Butter volunteers hoist their jars by the Mustard Seed Street Church on July 21 in celebration of accumulating thousands of peanut butter pounds for Greater Victoria residents in need. Together, Merry Maids of Victoria, Island Nut Roastery and the community contributed roughly 1,400 jars of peanut butter to the program this summer. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)
3,000 pounds of peanut butter arrives in Victoria to feed those in need

Elaine Thrale, a volunteer with the Sooke Fine Arts Show in 2017, hangs a painting in the show’s gift shop. Organizers say the show wouldn’t be possible without the hundreds of volunteers. (File-Sooke News Mirror)
Show makes volunteering an art form in Sooke

Westshore Motorsports Park is set to host Super Late Model racing action this weekend. (CBRE Victoria)
Western 150 action returns to Westshore Motorsports Park

Pop-up banner image ×