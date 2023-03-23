CRD removes harmful invasive plants from regional parks

As a result, three formerly closed campsites have been reopened to the public

A CRD Parks worker puts the torch to carpet burweed at Jordan River Regional Park. (CRD photo)

A CRD Parks worker puts the torch to carpet burweed at Jordan River Regional Park. (CRD photo)

Capital Regional District parks staff have been working diligently to remove invasive species, such as carpet burweed, from local parks.

With specialized training in invasive species management and removal techniques, including spot burning with tiger torches, the Stewardship Team has worked closely with volunteers to remove harmful species from the area.

These efforts have successfully removed and managed carpet burweed in Jordan River Regional Park. As a result, three formerly closed campsites have been reopened to the public.

Carpet burweed is a highly invasive species that can quickly take over the ground and displace native plants. Its sharp “burr” can also easily stick to people and pets, making it a nuisance for park visitors. Removing this harmful plant will allow native plants to thrive and restore the park’s ecological balance.

Visitors can help prevent the plant’s spread by staying on trails and regularly checking shoes and pets’ paws.

RELATED: Give hogweed a giant berth


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CRDSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Firm handshakes, hard lines: Trudeau, Biden to talk protectionism, Haiti, migration
Next story
CRD and UVic launch project to improve response to extreme heat events

Just Posted

The BC Coroners Service confirmed that 619 people died during the 2021 heat dome between June 25 and July 1. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD and UVic launch project to improve response to extreme heat events

Vikes track runner Jennifer Erickson stands atop the podium after her U SPORTS 3,000m win. (Courtesy of Electric Umbrella/Huskie Athletics)
Walk-on runner becomes track national champion in second lap at UVic

A CRD Parks worker puts the torch to carpet burweed at Jordan River Regional Park. (CRD photo)
CRD removes harmful invasive plants from regional parks

A stalled program that sees police officers interact with Greater Victoria School District students has still received funding as police intend to revive it in recent years. Now, some are calling for an end to the program. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Funding remains amid calls to end Victoria police’s paused school liaison program