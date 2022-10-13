CUPE Local 1978 members employed by the CRD have voted in favour of strike action. (Black Press Media file photo)

CUPE Local 1978 members employed by the CRD have voted in favour of strike action. (Black Press Media file photo)

CRD workers vote in favour of strike action

CUPE Local 1978 members voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action

Capital Regional District employees who are CUPE Local 1978 members have voted in favour of strike action over contract disputes.

In a news release, the union said a new contract has yet to be reached between its members and the CRD, despite negotiations starting back in March. The two negotiating parties reached an impasse in September, with mediation set for Nov. 9 and 10. Members voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action.

CUPE Local 1978 president Tom Benjamin said in the release the key outstanding issues are a fair wage increase that addresses the pressure of inflation, benefit increases to support worker health and mental health, and scheduling changes that protect workers’ abilities to fulfil their family commitments.

According to the release, before any strike action is taken, essential service levels must be negotiated and the union would be required to serve a strike notice three days in advance. Benjamin said strike action is “always a last resort,” and the union does not want to be in a position where community services are disrupted.

Of its roughly 1,400 members in Greater Victoria, 1,000 are employed by the CRD.

