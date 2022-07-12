<a href="https://mapcarta.com/24297148" target="_blank">(mapcarta.com) </a>

Crew OK as fishing vessel sinks after hitting rocks in Alberni Inlet

Gillnetter with roughly 500 litres of diesel onboard goes down near Hocking Point on Monday morning

A 34-f00t gillnetter with roughly 500 litres of diesel onboard sank Monday morning off the West Coast of Vancouver Island.

A Canadian Coast Guard spokesperson told the Westerly News the vessel was actively fishing in the Alberni Inlet near Hocking Point around 3:15 a.m. “when it got caught on rocks as the tide was receding. The vessel started to lean and sink.”

No injuries were reported and the Canadian Coast Guard and Western Canada Marine Response Corporation continue to respond to the incident.

“CCG’s Bamfield lifeboat station crew was the first on scene this morning and they observed a small non-recoverable light sheen about four cables south of the vessel, but no pollution was observed around the vessel itself,” the spokesperson wrote. “The lifeboat crew have applied containment boom around the vessel as a precautionary measure.”

They added that the vessel’s owner has hired a contractor and they will be on-scene on Tuesday to salvage the vessel.


