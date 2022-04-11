A large-scale fire broke out in a structure at the corner of Abbott and Water streets in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood April 11. (Credit: Matt Piercy)

A large-scale fire broke out in a structure at the corner of Abbott and Water streets in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood April 11. (Credit: Matt Piercy)

UPDATED: Multiple occupants saved from structure fire in Vancouver’s Gastown

Large-scale fire at corner of Abbott and Water streets

Multiple occupants have been rescued from a large-scale structure fire in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood Monday (April 11) morning.

Posts on social media show smoke billowing out of a building near the intersection of Abbott and Water streets and over the city skyline around 11 a.m.

Numerous people have been pulled from the fire as of 12:18 p.m., according to tweets from Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry. She said there are 13 firefighting vehicles at the scene.

The Vancouver Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area.

More to come.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireVancouver

Previous story
Island couple returning the favour to Ukrainian family

Just Posted

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Greater Victoria on Monday. He’s pictured here during a Saanich campaign stop in the 2021 federal election. (Black Press Media file photo)
Prime Minister making Greater Victoria visit to speak on electric vehicles

Goalscorer Diaz (right) pressures Forge FC during their season opener at Starlight Stadium on April 10. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)
Pacific FC wins season-opener against Forge FC

Despite concerns about the noise from residents living near Beacon Brewing, Sidney council has sent an unanimous signal of support for the nano-brewery’s application to extend its hours of service to 11 p.m. daily. (Black Press Media file photo).
Sidney council says cheers to two liquor license expansion applications

Daniel Lapp directs the Joy of Life choir, which plays a key role in the return of the Joy of Life concert to the Alix Goolden Performance Hall on April 16. (Mark Nicol/courtesy Victoria Conservatory of Music)
COMING UP: Live music, theatre and more make April notable in Victoria