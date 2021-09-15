Businesses in the 3400-block of Douglas Street were evacuated after a gas leak Wednesday (Sept. 15). (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

UPDATE: Business back to usual after Saanich gas leak

No disruption to Galloping Goose, Highway 1 traffic

Crews are cleaning up after a gas leak behind a building in the 3400-block of Douglas Street.

While McLaren Lighting and surrounding businesses were evacuated around noon Wednesday, the nearby highway and Galloping Goose Trail remained in use. A natural gas company was on the scene to repair the odorous leak alongside emergency response as of noon. Staff and shoppers were permitted to return inside at around 1 p.m. once it was deemed safe to do so.

Witnesses said an excavator operator hit a two-inch gas line adjacent to a wooden sewage pipe that was in the process of being replaced, causing the leak.

