A fire burns in the woods near Nanaimo River on Wednesday, Aug. 24. (Photo credit Chad Borrows)

A fire burns in the woods near Nanaimo River on Wednesday, Aug. 24. (Photo credit Chad Borrows)

Crews contain wildfire near Nanaimo River

Extension and Cranberry volunteer fire departments co-operated to put out blaze Aug. 24

Volunteer firefighting crews contained a wildfire near Nanaimo River last night.

Extension Fire Department, with the help of Cranberry Fire Department, put out a fire in the 700 block of Nanaimo River Road.

Crews were called out at about 6 p.m. and found an approximately 100-by-50-metre patch of brush and standing timber on fire, said Kevin Young, Extension fire chief.

Cranberry was called for tender support and brought two tankers and the firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading. B.C. Wildfire Service’s Coastal Fire Centre was also alerted.

“Our initial attack was very well-executed and we managed to get a good perimeter around it,” Young said.

After crews contained the fire, they were alerted by a member of the public to a tree that was fully ablaze along a well-used trail about 200m away. Young expressed concern that that fire hadn’t been caused by an ember.

Milner Group provided an excavator to help control the wildfire’s hot spots before last light Wednesday, and Extension crews returned with a tender with mini-pumper Thursday, Aug. 25, to continue to sort out hot spots.

Coastal Fire Centre listed the cause of the wildfire as unknown.

“Just be vigilant when you’re out there, especially when we’re in extreme conditions with temperatures as high as they are…” Young said. “We’re not getting moisture anytime soon here.”

The B.C. Wildfire Service also advised of a new wildfire start Aug. 24 caused by lightning west of Mt. Hayes, west of Ladysmith.

B.C. Wildfire has been contacted for comment.

READ ALSO: B.C. wildfires of note decreasing


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfiresBreaking Newsfire

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Expect delays as Malahat reopens after morning truck fire
Next story
Sooke deputy fire chief retires after 26 years of service

Just Posted

Amanda (Mandy) Welch died Aug. 23, one day after her baby Rachelle Daisy Green-Welch, according to social media accounts for her business. (Pachulah/Facebook)
Saanich community shocked, saddened by loss of entrepreneur and her baby

A truck fire near Aspen Road on the Malahat may impact northbound drivers early Thursday (Aug. 25). (DriveBC traffic camera)
UPDATE: Expect delays as Malahat reopens after morning truck fire

An outage in North Saanich was caused by a vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 24. (Courtesy of BC Hydro)
West Saanich Road closed in North Saanich after vehicle crash causes power outage

Const. Adam Goard, left, and Const. Cheryl Goard are sworn in August 2022. (Courtesy Oak Bay Police Department)
Oak Bay’s newest officers won’t share a shift