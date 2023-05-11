Crews mopping up ‘significant fuel spill’ on Pat Bay Highway in Sidney

Fire department asks drivers to use caution on Highway 17 near Beacon Avenue

Emergency crews tend to a fuel spill on the Pat Bay Highway at Beacon Avenue in Sidney on May 11. (Sidney Fire/Twitter)

Sidney fire crews warn drivers as they work to clean up a “significant fuel spill” on the Pat Bay Highway.

The Sidney Volunteer Fire Department alerted drivers on social media Thursday around 9:30 a.m. as crews worked to clean the fuel spill on Highway 17 near Beacon Avenue.

“Thank you for reducing speeds and keeping first responders’ safety in mind,” the tweet reads.

More to come…

⚠️Emergency crews are on scene at the Pat Bay Hwy and Beacon Avenue intersection for a significant fuel spill. Thank you for reducing speeds and keeping first responders safety in mind. #HWY17 @DriveBC @yyjdrivers @SidneyRCMP pic.twitter.com/QjHcyqL4kx — Sidney Fire Dept (@SidneyFireDept) May 11, 2023

