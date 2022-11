(Michael Briones photo) (Michael Briones photo) (Michael Briones photo) (Michael Briones photo)

The Parksville Heritage Centre building is on fire.

No injuries have been reported and fire crews are on scene battling the blaze.

Completely destroyed are La Belle Parksville, the British Bobby, the PQB News/Vancouver Island Daily office and the Heritage Animal Hospital.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

— NEWS Staff

