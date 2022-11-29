Crews responding to sinking boat in Sidney

Crews are responding to a boat sinking in Roberts Bay off Sidney.

The Town of Sidney says there appear to be no injuries or deaths.

Spill response crews and the Canadian Coast Guard are on site.

More to come.

 

Crews are responding to a sinking boat in Roberts Bay off Sidney.
