Crews responding to View Royal house fire

West Shore fire crews are responding to a house fire in View Royal.

View Royal and Langford fire crews responded around 4:20 p.m. Monday (Aug. 29) to calls about a house fire on Evelyn Heights off of Creed Road, near Thetis Lake Regional Park.

Langford fire chief Chris Aubrey said crews also looked into a couple of calls about smoke in Thetis Lake park but deducted they were due to smoke from the house fire.

Crews had been responding to a wildfire that broke out on Saturday (Aug. 27) in Thetis Lake Regional Park, which has since been extinguished. A portion of the park, Seymour Hill, remains closed for the time being.

West Shore fire crews also responded to a separate wildfire in Highlands in Gowlland Tod Provincial Park on Sunday (Aug. 28) evening at around 6 p.m.

More to come.

